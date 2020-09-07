  • Daniel Berger shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger drains a 15-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger sinks birdie putt from the fringe at TOUR Championship

