Daniel Berger shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger sinks birdie putt from the fringe at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger drains a 15-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
At the par-5 sixth, Berger chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Berger's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Berger's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Berger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Berger got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 3 over for the round.
