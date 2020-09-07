-
Collin Morikawa putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 07, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa’s tee shot leads to birdie at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa lands his 230-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day in 6th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 third, Collin Morikawa's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
