Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Cameron Smith had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Smith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Smith's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Smith's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Smith's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Smith had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Smith hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.