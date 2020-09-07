  • Cameron Smith putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith lands his 235-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith’s impressive tee shot leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith lands his 235-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.