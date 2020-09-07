Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Champ had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Champ's 120 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Champ had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Champ's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Champ chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.