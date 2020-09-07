-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 5 at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 80-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day in 22nd at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
Bryson DeChambeau got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryson DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, DeChambeau's 84 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, DeChambeau had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, DeChambeau got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
