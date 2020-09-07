  • Bryson DeChambeau putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 80-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 5 at TOUR Championship

