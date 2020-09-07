-
Brendon Todd shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Brendon Todd makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
Todd got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Todd's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Todd's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 4 over for the round.
