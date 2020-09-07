Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day in 30th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Horschel's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 11th green, Horschel suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Horschel at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Horschel's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.