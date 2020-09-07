  • Billy Horschel shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel’s bunker game leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.