Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the TOUR Championship
September 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 07, 2020
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 21 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 17 under.
Ancer got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 2 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 3 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Ancer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Ancer's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 over for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Ancer had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.
