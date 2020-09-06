-
-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Xander Schauffele birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 2nd at 14 under with Justin Thomas; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Xander Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.