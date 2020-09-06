-
Webb Simpson shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Simpson's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 under for the round.
