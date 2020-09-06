In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 21st at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

Hovland's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 26 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hovland's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Hovland had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

Hovland hit his tee shot 288 yards to the fairway bunker on the 430-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.