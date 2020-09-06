-
-
Viktor Hovland shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 21st at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
Hovland's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 26 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hovland's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Hovland had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
Hovland hit his tee shot 288 yards to the fairway bunker on the 430-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.