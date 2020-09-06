  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton birdies No. 10 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.