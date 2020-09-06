-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton birdies No. 10 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 first, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Hatton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hatton at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Hatton had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.
