Tony Finau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Finau had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Finau chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Finau's tee shot went 246 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 16th, Finau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 17th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 3 under for the round.

Finau hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.