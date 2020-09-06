-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Im's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
