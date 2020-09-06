Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 third, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Muñoz's tee shot went 223 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.