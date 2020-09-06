Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day in 8th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scheffler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scheffler's 117 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.