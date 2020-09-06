In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 28th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Palmer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Palmer's 137 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer hit his drive 288 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the sixth. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Palmer's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Palmer had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.