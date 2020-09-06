Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McIlroy's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, McIlroy hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 211-yard par-3 15th green, McIlroy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, McIlroy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McIlroy to even-par for the round.