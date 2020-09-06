  • Rory McIlroy shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.