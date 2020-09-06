  • Patrick Reed finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.