Patrick Reed finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
September 06, 2020
Highlights
Patrick Reed birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 third, Reed's 105 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Reed hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at 1 under for the round.
