Marc Leishman putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
September 06, 2020
Highlights
Marc Leishman birdies No. 2 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his day tied for 28th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
Marc Leishman got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Marc Leishman to 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even-par for the round.
Leishman his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Leishman to 1 over for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.
