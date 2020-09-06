Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day in 20th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Mackenzie Hughes hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Hughes hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Hughes's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Hughes had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 211-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hughes's 141 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.