Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
At the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Griffin's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
