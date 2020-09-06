-
Kevin Na shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Kevin Na makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Kevin Na hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 third, Na's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Na had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Na's his second shot went 35 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
