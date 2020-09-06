-
Kevin Kisner comes back from a rocky start in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kisner finished his day in 23rd at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kevin Kisner had a 212 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Kisner had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kisner's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Kisner's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Kisner hit his 98 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
