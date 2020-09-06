Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 2nd at 14 under with Xander Schauffele; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Thomas hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Thomas at even-par for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Thomas chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thomas had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Thomas's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Thomas hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.