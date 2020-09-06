-
-
Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day in 4th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; and Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under.
After a 336 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 third, Jon Rahm chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.