  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann birdies No. 18 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.