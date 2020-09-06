-
-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann birdies No. 18 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Niemann's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Niemann had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.