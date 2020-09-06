-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.