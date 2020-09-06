In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Harris English's 195 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, English's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, English hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

English missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved English to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, English had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.