In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Johnson's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

Johnson tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.