In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Daniel Berger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Berger's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Berger chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Berger had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Berger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Berger's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Berger had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Berger's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 6 under for the round.