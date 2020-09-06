Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Morikawa finished his day in 5th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Collin Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Morikawa's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Morikawa had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.