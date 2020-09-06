In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

Smith got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 391-yard par-4 third, Smith went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Smith hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Smith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smith to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Smith's 169 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.