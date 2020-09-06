  • Cameron Champ finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ birdies No. 8 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.