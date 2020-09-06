In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Champ hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 24th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

Champ got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Champ hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Champ's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Champ had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Champ's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Champ's 81 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Champ had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Champ to even for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Champ's 75 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.