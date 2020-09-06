-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 21st at 4 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
After a 357 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 third, Bryson DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 14th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
