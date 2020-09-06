-
Brendon Todd finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the TOUR Championship
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Brendon Todd makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Todd's 182 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Todd chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Todd's 145 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
