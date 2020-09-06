Billy Horschel hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day in 30th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

After a 257 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 first, Horschel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Horschel had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

Horschel his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Horschel's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.