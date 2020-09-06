Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ancer finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 third, Abraham Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Abraham Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ancer had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ancer's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.