-
-
Abraham Ancer putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship
-
September 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at TOUR Championship
In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ancer finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jon Rahm is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 third, Abraham Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Abraham Ancer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ancer had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ancer's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.