In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day in 3rd at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; and Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Xander Schauffele hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schauffele's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.