  • Xander Schauffele putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.