Webb Simpson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Simpson's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Simpson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Simpson's 180 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.