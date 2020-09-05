In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

Hovland got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Hovland's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hovland's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.