Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton birdies No. 18 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Tyrrell Hatton's 184 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Hatton hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
