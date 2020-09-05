-
Tony Finau shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau’s approach sets up 4-foot birdie at TOUR Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hits his 161-yard approach shot on the par-4 4th hole to 4 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Tony Finau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Finau missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 11th green, Finau suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
