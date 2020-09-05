Sungjae Im hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 2nd at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, Im missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Im to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Im had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Im's 188 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Im chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Im had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Im hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Im's 183 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.