  • Sungjae Im shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.