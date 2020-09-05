Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day in 10th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Muñoz at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Muñoz's 174 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

Muñoz hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Muñoz hit his 107 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.