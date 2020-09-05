-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 319 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
