  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.