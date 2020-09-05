In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 3 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 29th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

Palmer got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Palmer's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

Palmer missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Palmer hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Palmer's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Palmer's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.