Rory McIlroy putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy escapes the trees to set up birdie TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Rory McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, McIlroy's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.
McIlroy had a 371-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 590-yard par-5 18th. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
