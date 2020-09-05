-
Patrick Reed putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship
September 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at TOUR Championship
In the second round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Patrick Reed makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Patrick Reed had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Reed hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
