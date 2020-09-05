In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Leishman finished his day in 27th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 13 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 3rd at 11 under.

Leishman got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Leishman chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Leishman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Leishman hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Leishman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 5 over for the round.